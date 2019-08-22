GCSE results: Bedford School

Bedford School’s boys returned a record-breaking set of GCSE results in 2019, with 47 per cent of grades at 8 or 9.

That included 30 boys who achieved at least nine grades 9-8, with George Winder scoring ten straight 9 grades.

Thomas Rault was one of the top-performing students, achieving nine subjects graded 9-7, which included three grade 9, despite balancing revision with his fencing training - Thomas is currently ranked 10th in Great Britain for the U17 age group. This means he can now go on to study maths, economics, geography and design technology at A Level.

Oliver Setterfield achieved three grade 9s, two 8s and five 7s to enable him to study geography, biology, design technology and maths at A Level. Oliver, who is on the school’s water polo team, hopes to go on to do a degree in design after A Levels

Headteacher James Hodgson said: “This is another superb set of results and underlines some of the benefits to boys of being educated in a single sex environment at this age.

“These boys have worked hard, with and for each other, and thoroughly deserve their success. There were also many great individual successes away from top grades, and these are every bit as important; as of course are all the wonderful things these boys achieve outside the classroom, away from academia.

“Well done to them all; and we look forward to guiding their development, in whatever individual shape that might take, in the Sixth Form.”