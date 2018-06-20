Garden in Silsoe opens to public

A courtyard style garden in Silsoe created just four years ago is opening to the public for the National Gardens Scheme.

You can visit 10 Alder Wynd, Silsoe, (MK45 4GQ) on Sunday, July 1, from 2pm to 5pm. Admission is £3, and children are admitted free.

The owners, David and Frances Hampson, were runners up in the 2017 Gardeners World Competition, ‘Small Garden Category’. The 10 metre x 11 metres space features a wide selection of plants. There are lush plantings of banana, tree ferns, hostas, clematis, bamboos and colourful herbaceous perennials, plus a series of raised beds and oak structures.

Take a stroll down the attractive narrow slate chipping pathways and pause at the water feature which provides a calming atmosphere. Home-made teas.