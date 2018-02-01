Garden designer from Stevington shortlisted for industry award

A garden designer from Stevington has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Susan Young Garden Design has been shortlisted for the Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) Awards 2018.

Susan Young design

Susan, a Pre-Registered Society of Garden Designers member, won one of the Marshalls Regional Awards 2018 for hard landscaping design in the category of Best Use Of Ethically Sourced Fairstone, with her design of a spacious, terraced, low maintenance garden for a home in Cranfield.

Susan said: “The original garden was on a slope with much of it too uncomfortable to use, but with a fantastic panoramic view of Marston Thrift. The clients asked me to create more usable space around the house and the end result has practically doubled it. It has steps to a broad terrace, five raised beds, path and a new utility area. The finishing touches of a cedar greenhouse and a new shed for storage of garden tools will keep the owners ‘green fingers’ busy for many years to come.”

Landscapers David Stack and Mark Evans of Absolute Landscapes Ltd of Flitwick, who built Susan Young’s design, are pleased with the Marshalls Regional Award for the project and delighted that her hard landscaping design is also a finalist in the APL Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, sponsored by Bradstone, takes place on March 16 in London. Susan Young’s project, ‘Slope to Stage’, is in the running for the Hard Landscaping category.

Visit www.susanyoungdesign.co.uk and www.aplawards.co.uk