Gaming centre staff win award for fundraising

Staff at a Bedford gaming venue have won an award for their fundraising.

Cashino Bedford was honoured as the Top Fundraiser for CHIPS, a charity that aims to provide specialised powered wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems, having helped to raise more than £5,400.

Mas Bibi, manager, was very moved with the recognition and said: “It’s a great privilege to be one of the CHIPS Top Fundraisers for the company. We couldn’t have raised such a large amount of money without the support of the team and the customers, who were very generous with their donations.”

Nick Harding, CEO at Praesepe who operate the venue, joined the award ceremony which took place at Cashino Bedford on Friday, December 8, and presented a number of winners with their awards and gifts.

Between them, the venues at Bedford, Barking and Brierley Hill have raised more than £11,000 in the past year.

Milton Keynes-based Praesepe Group operates seven Beacon Bingo clubs, 174 Cashino adult gaming centres, eight seaside entertainment centres and 38 tanning salons across the country. It is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS – a charity which was founded by the UK gaming industry.

Over the years, Praesepe has donated a massive £820,000 allowing CHIPS to provide more than 150 powered wheelchairs across the country.