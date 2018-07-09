Game on in Sharnbrook for families with teenagers

A weekend event is being held in Sharnbrook to encourage families with teenagers to play more games together.

Ready Steady Roll, an award winning board game café, is hosting a ‘Teenage Appreciation’ weekend on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15,

Teenagers who visit with their parents will get a free slice of cake to enjoy while they play any board games from their 300+ collection, from modern gems to old classics.

Darrell Cannon, owner, said: “It may be a hard sell to get a teenager to play board games if their memories of board games are marathon sessions of Monopoly ending with arguments, but there is a whole world of games that are fun, interesting and much less rage inducing! We pride ourselves on finding a game for everyone, even people who think they don’t like board games – plus we have delicious homemade cake!

“Parents are always looking for ways to get their teenagers off the latest technological fad, from Snapchat to Fortnite, and board games are the perfect remedy to this. I love it when a family come in with a sceptical teenager and within minutes they are sat around a table, laughing and having a great time together.

“Teenagers have a lot of stress in their lives, from exams to social media pressures, so spending quality time together as a family, whether that’s by playing a board game or going on a walk in so important everyone’s wellbeing.”

The game café, which started life as a monthly pop up event in Sharnbrook Village Hall, is based at Ivy Lodge.

Anyone can go and play there Wednesday to Sunday during the day with booking recommended either by calling 0758 4484101 or email at info@readysteadyroll.co.uk Visit www.readysteadyroll.co.uk