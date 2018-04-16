Future of theatre under the spotlight at Sharnbrook discussion day

The future of arts in Bedfordshire is being discussed at an open event in Sharnbrook.

Improv Ed are facilitating an ‘Open Space’ at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre on Sunday, April 22, an opportunity for anyone over 18 to discuss the issues facing local amateur theatre.

Whether you have ideas or concerns about engaging audiences, encouraging willing volunteers or increasing capacity to deliver high quality local theatre, you are welcome to take part.

Running from 10am until 3pm at the theatre in Mill Road, this is an opportunity to have your say and to make a difference to the future landscape of the arts in Bedfordshire.

If this sounds like the sort of thing you’d like to attend or if you’d like more information please register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-space-what-are-we-going-to-do-about-amateur-theatre-tickets-44083738649?aff=es2 or contact Paul Wildman on paul@improv-ed.co.uk

It is free to attend, with free parking, tea and coffee available, and access for the disabled.