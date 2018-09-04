Fun for the whole family at fire station open day in Kempston

Firefighters are throwing open their doors to welcome the public for a look behind the scenes.

An open day is being held at Kempston Community Fire Station on Sunday, September 9, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm and are inviting everyone from the community to come along and see their appliances and learn about fire and road safety.

The firefighters are organising an afternoon of fun and discovery for the whole family.

There will also be many other attractions, including kids games and activities, fire and road safety advice, refreshments and ice cream.

Station commander Derek Hobbs said: “Everyone is welcome. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“Entry is free and the money raised will be split between the Firefighters’ Charity and the MAGPAS Air Ambulance. There’s plenty for all the family to see and do and refreshments on site too.”