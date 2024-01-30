From Arnhem to Bedford - Dutch school in pen pal project with homecare provider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Right at Home Bedford has teamed up with a school in Holland in sharing a new year pen pal exchange.

Students from Holland wrote Christmas and new year cards each with a personalised message tailored to interests and hobbies of Right at Home’s clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school children, aged 14-16, were tasked with writing the message as part of their English language lessons. The idea was spawned by Dutch teacher Sylvia van Lijssel, who teaches English at the Lorentz Lyceum school in Arnhem, a city in the east Holland. Sylvia felt it would be a good way for the children to test their English skills by writing to a complete stranger and also of a different generation.

Pupils in Holland writing their cards

Sylvia said: “I’m really grateful to to receive such a warm reaction to this initiative. It strengthens the experience for the students and myself.”

Kempston-based office, owned by Jagdeep Ahluwalia, has already made a huge impact on the Bedford community,

Managing director Jagdeep said: “It was such a thoughtful initiative from the children and our clients were thrilled to read the messages. Prior to starting care we always put together detailed, person-centred care plans exploring background, hobbies and interests of our clients. Cards were sent to around 20 of our clients and many of them are already planning their replies-it really lifted their spirits.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right at Home Bedford provides domiciliary care and support to adults across Bedford borough and Central Bedfordshire living in their own home. Services include companionship, personal care, meal preparation, medication support through to dementia and 24/7 live-in care.

Right at Home client thrilled with her first letter!

The service has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and as well as being rated outstanding overall, Right at Home Bedford was also rated outstanding in two domains for being well-led and caring.

The business is a passionate, values-led provider creating a family-feel culture at every level of its offering.

It gets the year off to a great start for the team who already have a 9.9/10 on the independent review site, homecare.co.uk and recently worked with clients and the community to research and share hidden historical stories of the Bedford area