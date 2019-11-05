Free travel on Remembrance Sunday for Armed Forces with Govia Thameslink Railway

Poppy field. Photo by Elina Sazonova

This applies for travel with Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern to the national Cenotaph service in London as well as any local events across the network on Sunday, November 10.

Serving personnel are asked to travel in uniform or show an MoD ID card, while veterans will be asked for valid ID such as the British Veterans Card or the Veteran Oyster Photocard. Cadets are asked to travel in uniform.

Steve White, Chief Operating Officer, said: “Remembrance Sunday is hugely important to us as we honour those who have given their lives for this country.