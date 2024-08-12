Four people injured after 'serious collision' on M1 between Toddington and Brogborough

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:58 GMT
Four people were injured after a crash on the M1 between Toddington and Brogborough yesterday (August 11).

The M1 northbound was closed between Junction 12 Toddington and Junction 13 Brogborough.

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning and was described by National Highways East as a "serious collision".

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and assessed four patients who did not require transportation to hospital.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, said: "We were called at 3.09am by police to support on the M1 North 12-13. We sent Kempston [crew] but no action was taken by the fire service."

Bedfordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

