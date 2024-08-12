Four people injured after 'serious collision' on M1 between Toddington and Brogborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M1 northbound was closed between Junction 12 Toddington and Junction 13 Brogborough.
The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning and was described by National Highways East as a "serious collision".
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and assessed four patients who did not require transportation to hospital.”
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, said: "We were called at 3.09am by police to support on the M1 North 12-13. We sent Kempston [crew] but no action was taken by the fire service."
Bedfordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.