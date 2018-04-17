Four Bromham neighbours celebrate Postcode Lottery win

Judie McCourt, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador
Four Bromham neighbours wil be celebrating after winning in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize draw (April 17).

Three of the Stagsden Road residents will each receive £1,000 while the fourth will have their prize doubled to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets. All the winners play with the postcode MK43 8QJ.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “Well done, Bromham. It’s brilliant to see four winners together on one street and I hope they have a great time spending their prize.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The Postcode Lottery has helped support local charity Bedford Girls Football Club which was awarded £2,000 last year to offer football training to girls aged five-eight.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.