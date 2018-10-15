Four Bedford people arrested in clampdown on drug dealing

Four vulnerable people at risk of cuckooing were safeguarded by Bedfordshire Police as part of a week of action cracking down on county lines drug dealing.

Four people were also arrested as part of the week of action, which included three warrants at addresses in Bedford.

A significant amount of cash and drugs were also seized during the operation.

Those arrested were two men aged 42 and 38, a 35-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, all from Bedford.

All four have been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Graham Williams, who led the operation, said: “Protecting vulnerable people was a key part of last week’s operation and we are delighted to have achieved such positive results in that regard.

“The information we gathered last week will help us build an even better picture of county lines in Bedfordshire and pursue those involved in these offences.

“The results were only possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of our officers and we will all keep working hard in the coming weeks and months to crackdown on county lines.”

Anyone with any information about county lines drug dealing or cuckooing can report it to Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Nola.

You can also report information to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

> Cuckooing is a form of crime in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.