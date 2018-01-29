Former pro footballer among career speaker at Bedford primary school

Pupils at Priory Primary School in Bedford were looking to the future during their recent Aspirations Week.

Year 5 pupils welcomed visitors to come and talk to their class about their different jobs and careers. These included a nurse, firefighter, journalist and a former professional footballer. All the visitors talked about the qualifications and training required in their jobs and what it was like in that particular profession.

Louise Youngman, head teacher said that the week was a great success and added: “The children really enjoyed meeting our visitors and were very interested and enthusiastic about their jobs and asked lots of questions. The aim of the week was to look at different careers and think about what they may like to do when they are older.”

Former local professional footballer and sports coach Rob Sinclair is pictured with year 5 pupils.