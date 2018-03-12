Former homeless people boost family support charity in Bedford

A family support charity based in Bedford was given a boost during a visit to Emmau Village in Carlton.

Representatives from FACES were presented with a cheque for £2,150 at the charity which helps the homeless.

Emmaus staff and companions - formerly homeless service users - raised the funds last December by hosting a charity auction evening featuring guest auctioneer and Emmaus UK president Terry Waite, as well as entertainment from the Emmaus Village Carlton community choir and band.

The money was donated to FACES which offers practical and emotional support to families under stress.

Emmaus Village Carlton community director Angela Foll said: “Being able to hand over the cheque to FACES means a great deal to us all. It’s always nice when small charities can support each other. The formerly homeless people we support often fundraise to help other local organisations. Our community choir and band, which features formerly homeless singers and musicians, is especially proud of the total raised – it makes all their hard work worth it.”

Wendie Harvey, chief executive of FACES, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Emmaus Village Carlton, especially because it was the companions themselves who suggested that our charity benefit from their fundraising event.”

Emmaus Village Carlton supports 42 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

