Former car showroom in trendy area of Bedford converted into retail arcade

Retailers are being sought for a former car showroom in a trendy area of Bedford, which is being converted into a retail arcade.

Commercial property agency Kirkby Diamond has announced the development of St Cuthbert’s Arcade, on St Cuthbert’s Street, which is due to open during May and will comprise 17 retail units and a separate café.

Nathan George, surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, which has been appointed to market the Arcade, said it was the ideal opportunity for local, independent retailers to move to an area of the town that is fast becoming a trendy retail and social hub.

He said: “This is an exciting addition to what is an increasingly sought-after area of Bedford.

“It is close to shops, restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as office and new residential areas. The high-quality conversion will be complemented by a dedicated website for occupiers and we will also offer exclusivity to ensure as wide a range of retailers are there as possible.

“Four units are already reserved and we are receiving lots of enquiries, so we hope that all 17 units will be occupied when it is ready to open in early May.

“The Bedford-based developer behind the scheme is very passionate about his latest venture and hopes the arcade will be a thriving outlet for local business to showcase their products and services.”

Units are available on all-inclusive flexible agreements from £120 per week for a 185 sq ft unit. The largest unit is 286 sq ft and there is also a café available for £175 per week.

For more details about St Cuthbert’s Arcade, contact Nathan George on 01234 905134 or email Nathan.george@kirkbydiamond.co.uk