Football’s coming home for Bedford

A football pitch vital to the Bedford community gets a “much needed” upgrade to secure its future.

The Salvation Army’s facility, which was first set up in 2012, has served young members of the community who had nowhere to play sport safely.

Under constant use the old surface began to break down, but thanks to Bedford Borough Council’s support it was able to be resurfaced.

Major Angie Bailey, who leads Bedford Salvation Army, said: “This sports facility sits at the heart of our community and is used on a daily basis by people of all ages, background, religions and cultures.

“Sport is an amazing way to bring people together and at the same time it’s so good for health and general wellbeing.”

To celebrate the new surface The Salvation Army organised a community fun day for over 100 local residents.

This included a junior and adult ‘King or the Cage’ football tournament ran by Bruno’s Soccer School.

Major Baily added: “We are committed to serving local people and opened this community space five years ago because local people said they needed a safe place to enjoy sport.

“We are so grateful to The Harpur Trust, Bedford Council, and supporters of our charity because their generosity has meant this well-loved facility can continue serving the community for years to come.”

For more information about The Salvation Army’s facility, please contact Angie Baily via bedford.congress.hall@salvationarmy.org.uk