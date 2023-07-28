It was the first time the whole group had camped together for four years

Flitwick Scout Group's June group camp was an exhilarating affair, bringing together over 100 young people for an unforgettable weekend of fun and friendship. It was the first time the whole group had camped together for four years.

The event saw the participation of all sections of the group, with Beaver Scouts (ages six to eight), Cub Scouts (ages eight to ten-and-a-half), and Scouts (ages 10-and-a-half to 14) camping – the first time away for some. The youngest section of the group, Squirrel Scouts (ages four and five), joined for the day on Saturday. At the start of Saturday, the lead volunteer for Bedfordshire Scouts attended to present an award to Flitwick Scout Group for being the largest growing group in the county, and another award to Barry Hodgkinson, one of the Cub Leaders, for 40 years in Scouting.

The campsite came alive with laughter and excitement as the scouts of all ages engaged in a plethora of activities. Traditional scout activities were at the heart of the experience, providing a wonderful blend of learning and adventure.

Throughout the weekend, scouts were immersed in backwoods cooking, honing their culinary skills over campfires and relishing delicious meals together. The joy of teamwork was evident as they navigated obstacle courses, solved puzzles, and conquered challenges that demanded cooperation and communication.

Craft sessions brought out their creative sides, allowing the young minds to express themselves. The camp buzzed with curiosity and exploration as scouts delved into the wonders of science and nature, gaining insights into the surrounding flora and fauna.

As the sun set on Saturday, the campfire brought everyone together for an enchanting evening of songs, stories, and cherished memories. The flickering flames kindled a sense of togetherness and belonging that will be etched in their hearts forever.

Sunday offered new adventures, with Cubs taking aim in archery sessions, refining their focus and precision. Meanwhile, the Scouts embarked on an enthralling caving exploration and go cart races (in between taking their tents down). Jack Marriot, one of the Scouts attending, said “Group Camp was really fun – my favourite activities were the tunnles and go-carting”.

The camp exemplified the spirit of scouting, instilling valuable life skills, a love for nature, and a passion for teamwork among the young participants. The event's success can be attributed to the dedication of leaders and the enthusiasm of the scouts themselves. Hannah Crane said “I can’t thank all the leaders and helpers enough, Dexter and Harvey have had the best time. You all honestly go over and above to make some awesome memories”.

As the weekend ended, the memories created during this special weekend will continue to inspire and unite Flitwick's young scouts on their journey of growth, friendship, and adventure.

To find out more about Flitwick Scout Group, visit their website at https://www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk

