Fun activities at Flitwick Scout Group

Flitwick Scout Group's is 'bursting at the seams' with youngsters - and is looking to expand.

Its brand new Squirrel Dreys are so successful that they already have a waiting list.

The two Dreys for boys and girls aged four and five were opened in November - and are the only ones in the county.

And they have even attracted children from neighbouring counties.

Not only that - the group is looking to lunch a third Scout troop.

Trustee Nigel Taylor said, “It’s been great seeing these children getting involved in many activities. They’ve got their Super Chef’s badge and have recently worked towards their Be Active badge."

The Scout Group continues to organise a range of exciting activities for its members from volunteering to visits to a fire station.

And there is a Cub and Scout camp planned for July in Chalfont and a family camp planned for September at Bromham.

Darren Reeve, Lead volunteer for the Group said, “We are bursting at the seams with young people and it’s been great to see adults stepping forward to help run the sections.

"Due to the brilliant programmes run by our awesome volunteers, the children remain with the Group and we are looking to open a third Scout Troop.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed talking with the new volunteers. They are so enthusiastic about being involved and helping children and young people learn new skills.”