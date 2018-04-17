Five people from Bedfordshire on invite list for wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Five lucky people from Beds have been chosen to be part of next month’s royal wedding.

They will be invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle.

As the Queen’s representative in Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, Lord Lieutentant of Beds, was asked to nominate five people (and guest)who have made a significant contribution to their local community.

Those selected will be among 2,600 people invited to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and the start of the carriage procession as it leaves Windsor Castle.

They include: > Cadet Lance Corporal Courtney Powdrill – Beds and Herts Army Cadet Force; for her award of the Royal Humane Society’s Testimonial on Vellum > Miss Dominika Grzeszczak – Senior Young Person of the Year (YOPEY) winner for Bedfordshire; for her voluntary work with the charity Victim Support which provides one-to-one support to crime victims

> Mrs Dawn Hewitt – chief executive, CHUMS; for mental health and Emotional well-being services to children and young people in Bedfordshire

> Mr Chris Curtis – Chief Executive Youthscape; for bringing much-needed innovation to 21st century youth work making a lasting difference to the most challenged young people in Bedfordshire and nationally

> Dr Virendra Soni – Bedford Indian community; for helping to unite the diverse communities based in Bedfordshire. Mrs Nellis said: “I hope tall the nominated guests from Bedfordshire enjoy a happy day of celebrations with the royal couple.”

“ They represent some of the outstanding voluntary work in Bedfordshire which makes our county such a wonderful place to live.”