Five men found guilty after man is killed in brutal attack

Five men have been found guilty of their involvement in the murder of a man who was killed at his Bedford home.

Three of the men were found guilty of murder and two men guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

The gang broke into Przemsyslaw Golimowski’s flat in St Mary’s Street, Bedford, at around 2am on Friday, September28.

Przemsyslaw, 30, was in bed with his partner when he was stabbed and attacked with a golf club by the gang.

He escaped to a neighbouring flat in an attempt to get away but collapsed from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Taleb Hussain, 31, of Park Road, Birmingham, Damien Rooney, 25, of Magpie Gardens, Wixams and Delpierro Mothersill, 20, of Salcombe Close, Bedford, were convicted of murder and Philip Mendy, 23, of Tavistock Place, Bedford and Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close, Clapham were convicted of manslaughter over Przemyslaw’s death.

Jeng was arrested within hours of the attack. He had called an ambulance for treatment having suffered a stab wound to his right leg during the attack on Przemsyslaw.

The other four were arrested after a long and complex investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, who led the investigation, said: “This was a ruthless and brutal attack, the likes of which have no place on the streets of Bedford.

“These five men broke into Przemsyslaw Golimowski’s home with murderous intent, with seemingly no regard for the value of human life.

“Anyone as cold and calculating as that should have no place in civilised society. I am glad our investigation has led to their conviction.

“I also hope this can help Przemsyslaw’s family and friends find some closure following this tragedy.”

All five men are due to be sentenced at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday 16 April).