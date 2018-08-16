First A Levels results received at Rushmoor and St Andrew’s Sixth Form

Rushmoor and St Andrew’s Sixth Form were delighted to find out how well their first ever Sixth Form

pupils performed in A Levels examinations, with a 96% pass rate and a third of all grades at A*-B.

Principal, Mr Daniel, commented: “Our students have worked hard and responded positively to the

nurturing environment that our unique sixth form experience has provided.

“We are pleased with their achievements and wish them all well as they move onto the next steps in their lives.

“They have set a fine example as our first sixth formers and have shown that we made the right decision to open

the sixth form for our pupils and those joining us from other schools.

“Special mention goes to Kit Grigsby with results including an A* and A, together with Alex Essex receiving an A for his artwork

and two B grades.

“Alex has spent the summer studying art at university in Rhode Island, and we believe that his sixth form experience with us helped give him the confidence to do this.”