Firefighters tackle blaze at house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
The fire service announced that they were dealing with the ‘well-developed’ fire in the village
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a property in Cranfield in Bedfordshire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they are “currently in attendance at a well-developed roof fire on Hare Lane Cranfield".
There are two fire engines from Kempston, one from Woburn and an aerial platform from Bedford.
Most Popular
-
1
Charity buys unique 150-hectare wildlife farm in Bedford
-
2
Firefighters tackle blaze at house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
-
3
Fraudsters who stole £1.7m of antiques from Bedford pensioner ordered to repay £400k
-
4
Police step up patrols in Kempston following spike in anti-social behaviour
-
5
Bedford man among international crime gang caught in human trafficking sting
There is also the salvage unit from Potton and a water carrier from Toddington in attendance.