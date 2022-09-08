News you can trust since 1845

Firefighters tackle blaze at house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford

The fire service announced that they were dealing with the ‘well-developed’ fire in the village

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:26 pm
Three fire engines are in attendance.
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a property in Cranfield in Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they are “currently in attendance at a well-developed roof fire on Hare Lane Cranfield".

There are two fire engines from Kempston, one from Woburn and an aerial platform from Bedford.

There is also the salvage unit from Potton and a water carrier from Toddington in attendance.

