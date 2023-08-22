News you can trust since 1845
Firefighters tackle Ampthill industrial estate blaze throughout the night

They are due back to the site to reinspect this morning
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:51 BST

Firefighters spent more than eight hours tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Ampthill.

Crews from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire fought the fire with five engines, two water carriers, an aerial platform and a pump in Ampthill Scrap Yard on Station Road.

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters battled with the incident throughout the night, while Bedfordshire Police closed the road off to motorists during the fire. The service tweeted at 4.13am that the blaze had been put out.

Liam Smith, a firefighter and on-call commander for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: “Phew! What a night! Managing Command Support at a large incident in #Ampthill. Some seriously hard work put in by @BedsFire to prevent fire spread.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that crews will return to the site this morning (August 22) for a reinspection.

