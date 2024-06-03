Firefighters rescue four trapped men after car crashes into ditch near Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:59 BST
Firefighters rescued four trapped men from a car after it crashed upsidedown in a ditch.

Crews from Kempston and Bedford found the car on its roof on on Bedford Road, Upper Shelton, during the early hours of Friday morning (May 31).

Firefighters used glass tools to free the men, who were then left in the care of the ambulance service.

The road was closed by Bedfordshire Police.

