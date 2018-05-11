Fire service help pensioner from second floor flat in Brickhill

Emergency services were called to Severn Way, Brickhill, earlier today (May 11) following reports of what was believed to be a medical emergency.

A witness said: “I was told an elderly lady was removed from her second floor flat balcony by the fire service using their lift platform and she was then placed into the care of paramedics.

MBTC Severn Way Brickhill

“Although, she was taken away from the scene by land ambulance, a Police car following close behind. Both vehicles left the scene on blue lights. !The Air Ambulance remained on the green area of Waveney Avenue, so I am not sure if the air ambulance was there for a separate medical emergency.”

Pictures: Stuart Buchanan