Fire crews tackle second arson in a month at former Robert Bruce School in Kempston

Fire crews were called to the former Robert Bruce School in Kempston on Thursday (July 18)

Three separate fire crews tackled another blaze at the former Robert Bruce Middle School.

This is the second time in a month firebugs have targeted the school – this time, crews from Kempston, Bedford, Harrold as well as two vehicles from Bucks Fire Service were called at 8.51pm on Thursday (July 18).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and jets to put out the fire at the derelict school building and a thermal imaging camera for checking for hotspots. Crews also used service drone to monitor the scene.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.