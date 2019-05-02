Fire crews tackle blaze at nightclub site in Lurke Street Bedford

BREAKING: Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze in Lurke Street, Bedford.

The fire broke out about an hour ago at the newly opened Six’s nightclub close to Lidl supermarket.

Four crews at the scene trying to bring the flames under control.

Some businesses have been evacuated or closed but the fire service have confirmed Lidl is due to reopen in the next hour.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11.30am by the Fire Service to a fire at a parade of shops in Lurke Street, Bedford.

“Police are also at the scene.

“Several properties have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place.

“Lurke Street is currently closed while emergency services attend the incident.”