People warned to stay away from the area
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service news.

Firefighters in Bedford are currently tackling a building fire, which they say started after a nearby bin blaze spread to a house.

Pumps from Bedford and Kempston station were used to combat the flames at an address on Midland Road.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.52am to reports of a bin fire which had then spread to a nearby property. All residents have been accounted for. Please avoid the area.”

Related topics:BedfordPeopleTwitterKempston