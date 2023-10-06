Firefighters in Bedford are currently tackling a building fire, which they say started after a nearby bin blaze spread to a house.

Pumps from Bedford and Kempston station were used to combat the flames at an address on Midland Road.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.52am to reports of a bin fire which had then spread to a nearby property. All residents have been accounted for. Please avoid the area.”