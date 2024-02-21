Fire crews put out blaze at High Street shop in Bedford after ceiling fan catches fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from Bedford and Kempston were called to a fire at a charity shop on Friday (February 16).

A ceiling mounted electric fan caught fire at Autism Bedfordshire in the town’s High Street at 3.30pm.

In a post on social media, Autism Bedfordshire said: “Our Bedford Charity shop experienced a small fire today, no-one was harmed. The fire was promptly and efficiently dealt with. A heartfelt shoutout to the Bedfordshire Firefighters who were there for us during this incident. Your dedication and swift action are truly commendable.

“We’re working diligently to get things back on track, and we aim to reopen as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said one hose was used to extinguish the fire in a ceiling mounted electric fan.