Final phase begins on expansion at Bedford car dealership

Work has begun on site for the final phase of Howard Group’s three phase development at Interchange Park, Bedford, to expand Motorvogue’s dealership following the grant of planning permission last year.

This last stage of the project brings a 3,470 sq ft extension of the existing 11,000 sq ft showroom for the multi-brand dealership tenant, as well as the construction of a new Renault and Dacia showroom measuring 3,120 sq ft.

Howard Group will be working in collaboration with contractor Cadman Construction, based in Colchester.

The addition to the retail park will bring further jobs and investment to the town, primarily through the relocation of the Renault and Dacia franchise from Clapham. The expansion of Motorvogue’s current premises will see the business’ floor space increase to 14,470 sq ft, retaining its external display area for 120 cars and a vehicle preparation and servicing centre of 6,000 sq ft.

Motorvogue Bedford already offers new car sales from Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Seat and Hyundai.

Jon Pochin, managing director, said: “Interchange Park has brought us huge success and we are thrilled to expand on this with the new Renault and Dacia showroom. The development as a whole has proved instrumental to the growth of our business, and we’re excited to enter this next phase of Motorvogue’s evolution.”

Colin Brown, director of portfolio development at Howard Group, said: “The completion of Interchange Park is a milestone for us. Howard Group was founded in Bedford and remains committed to investing in the area, having owned the site for a number of years now. We’re very proud to have Motorvogue as a tenant and to know that the estate is helping the business flourish.”

Howard Group acquired the freehold land at Interchange Park from the Southill Estate in 2011. It has since developed the site to include national brands such as B&Q, Costa Coffee, M&S and Motorvogue.