Farewell to popular face at Bedford Citizens Housing Association

The popular face of Bedford Citizens Housing Association (BCHA) has retired after almost 17 years of welcoming people to Charter House on Kimbolton Road.

Sheila Sweeting has been the receptionist and administration officer for all of those years and has helped and welcomed many residents, families and visitors over the years, including HRH Princess Alexandra when she visited last year.

Marie Taylor, chief executive of BCHA summed up the feeling of staff and residents. She said: “First impressions are so important for any organisation and over the years Sheila has given a magnificent first impression for us. She has made friends with both residents and families and been a great help and support to so many. We will miss her very much but wish her a long and happy retirement.”

Sheila said: “I have had a wonderful time working for BCHA. It has been more than a job to me. I have met so many wonderful people and had the privilege of learning about their lives and hearing their stories. It has been amazing.”

Sheila plans to spend her retirement enjoying life as a new grandparent and with her family.