Fancy a friendly cuppa? Marston Moretaine care home invites those living nearby to join them

Residents from Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine are encouraging people nearby to join them every Tuesday for the Chatty Café event.

Taking place in the home’s vintage tearoom from 13.30pm until 3pm each week, all are welcome to enjoy a cuppa, some delicious homemade cakes and a chat with the residents and staff.

91-year-old resident, Rosemary Flawn, said: “It’s great to have a connection with the wider community, we do love a good chat and a lovely cup of tea.”

James-Eeles Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, added: “Our Chatty Café is designed to encourage anyone from our local area who might be feeling a bit lonely to come to our beautiful home and make some new friendships.

“The residents here at Blakelands Lodge love to meet new people, and what better way to do it than over a hot brew and tasty treat? All are welcome – we can’t wait to meet you.”

To find out more about Blakelands Lodge’s Chatty Café, call 01234 862 629, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 66 en suite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.