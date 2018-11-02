Family pays tribute to 19-year-old killed in crash on A421 near Bedford

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a road traffic collision on the A421 on Thursday (1 November).

Thomas Smith, 19, of Loveridge Avenue, Kempston, was killed following the collision involving a van and a lorry, at around 7.15am.

Mr Smith was a passenger in a white Volkswagen van when it collided with the HGV, which was parked in a layby adjacent to the eastbound carriageway, between Cardington and Great Barford.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old-man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

A statement from Mr Smith’s family said: “Thomas, known to everyone as Tom, was born in Bedford on 30 April 1999.

“Tom was older brother to his sister Brittany and, despite normal sibling rivalries, they both adored each other and loved each other very much.

“Tom went to school in Bedford, leaving at 16 to go to college, where he eventually achieved a qualification in plumbing. Earlier this year he secured an apprenticeship in roofing, which he hoped would serve him with future employment in the building industry.

“He loved to talk to people, and was a regular in the local pubs where he enjoyed playing pool and talking to the regulars. He also enjoyed playing computer games and he would disappear for hours on end in his room playing other people online.

“Tom was a very loving and caring boy and his death has left a massive void in our lives that will never be filled. We will always remember the good times and his cheeky smile.

“We would request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting Operation Record. We are particularly keen to hear from any drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time.