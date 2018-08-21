Family pay tribute to Kempston woman who died in road traffic collision

The family of a woman killed in a collision in Kempston last week (Thursday, August 16) have paid tribute to her.

Ida Saralli, 73, from Kempston, died after being involved in a collision with a car in Bedford Road.

Her family said: “Ida was a greatly loved mum, grandmother, aunt and sister who was loved and respected in the Kempston community, as well as the wider Italian community around Bedford.”

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene but has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Folly.