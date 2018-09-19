Family pay tribute to 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bedford

The family of a 16-year-old fatally stabbed in a Bedford street have paid tribute to their “lovely and popular boy”.

Cemeren Yilmaz, of Roman Paddock, Harrold, was the victim of the tragic attack on Sunday night.

So far, nobody seems to know why he was targeted.

In a statement, his family said: “Cem was a much loved son, grandson and brother. It is a very sad loss for us as a family and we are heartbroken at his death.”

They added: “He was a lovely and popular boy and had his whole life ahead of him. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detectives are now appealing to Cem’s friends to help police with the investigation into his death.

Officers arrested four people, two 19-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys, on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

Yesterday (Wednesday) they made two further arrests – a 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

All six people arrested live in Bedford.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Sunday in Ashmead Road.

Cem was attacked by a group of males and suffered stab wounds as well as other injuries, say police. He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Branston said: “Our hearts go out to Cem’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice.”

He added: “While we are piecing together the information about what happened, we are really keen to hear from Cem’s friends about the background to this appalling incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who can help us understand why Cem was targeted, or anyone who has any other information that could help us with our enquiries.

“You can get in touch with us online, or you can leave information anonymously if you so wish, but I would urge anyone who can help us to do so we can get justice for Cem and his family.”

You can report information to police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Powells. Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.