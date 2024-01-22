Family of five rescued after fire breaks out at home in Bedford's Faldo Road

Investigators are looking at the cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Bedford and Kempston were called to fire in Faldo Road, Bedford, in the early hours of today (Monday).

Using a ladder and wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters rescued two adults, three children, a cat and dog from the property’s first floor bedroom window after the shout at 3.43am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire as well as large fans to clear the smoke.