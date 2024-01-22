Family of five rescued after fire breaks out at home in Bedford's Faldo Road
Investigators are looking at the cause
Crews from Bedford and Kempston were called to fire in Faldo Road, Bedford, in the early hours of today (Monday).
Using a ladder and wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters rescued two adults, three children, a cat and dog from the property’s first floor bedroom window after the shout at 3.43am.
They also used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire as well as large fans to clear the smoke.
In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire investigation would be carried out later today to determine the cause.