Family of Bedford girl missing for five days ‘beside themselves’ with worry

The family of a teenage girl who has been missing for five days say they are ‘beside themselves’ with worry.

Alisha Watkins, 14, was last seen in Cardington, Beds, on Saturday, September 29.

In an emotional appeal on social media, mum Claire Watkins said: “I feel she’s in trouble or something’s happened.”

She added: “It’s unlike her to go this long without contact.”

Posting a picture of Alisha on Facebook, Ms Watkins also wrote: “This is a cry for help... The family are besides ourselves with worry.

“Has anyone of Alisha’s friends heard from her since Saturday afternoon; Has anybody seen her.”

Bedfordshire Police described Alisha as being around 5ft 4ins tall, slim and having blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy puffa jacket and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Alisha is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference number MPC/4087/18.