Family dog impaled by 5ft pole in Bedfordshire village

A family dog suffered horrific injuries after being impaled by a 5ft metal pole in a freak accident.

Monty, a two-year-old Labrador, got pierced by the fence pole while splashing about at Stewartby Lake on his evening walk.

Monty, a two-year-old Labrador, who had a 5ft pole removed

The pole went in one side of Monty’s body then came out of the other before getting stuck – leaving him in severe pain and unable to move.

Monty’s owner waded into the water near Marston Moretaine to rescue him.

Then he carried 33kg Monty half a mile to the nearest road before rushing him to the Vets Now pet emergency clinic in Milton Keynes.

Owner Paul, who lives in Marston, said: “The metal fence pole looked like it had been wedged in the lake bed – unfortunately, spike end upwards.

Monty after his operation. Credit: Vets Now

“Monty has somehow run on it and the pole has then speared him through the underside of his belly and hind leg and it’s come out by his backside.

“He’s a very fortunate dog – if he was a cat, he’d used up one of his nine lives.”

Senior vet Iva Nikolova gave emergency treatment while Monty – still stuck on the spike – lay in the boot of the car.

She also had to call in firefighters to help save Monty.

Iva, 36, said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was like poor Monty was on a skewer – the pole had completely speared him.

“I’ve been a vet for quite a long time and I’ve seen all sorts of emergencies but never anything like this.”

Iva had to stabilise Monty and ensure he was comfortable before her team carefully lifted him into the clinic.

She was then able to focus on delicately pulling out the remainder of the pole which was wedged through Monty’s leg – just millimetres from his vital organs.

Iva then flushed and cleaned Monty’s wounds and he stayed in hospital under close observation for 36 hours before he was well enough to go home.