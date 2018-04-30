Fab Four fans get chance to star in historic Beatles tribute show coming to Bedford

Did you see The Beatles when they rocked Bedford back in the 1960s? Then you could play a starring role in a sensational show coming to Bedford Corn Exchange.

The world’s favourite Liverpool-born Beatles tribute The Mersey Beatles are playing the very same towns, cities and historic British venues the original Fab Four did during the days of

Beatlemania.

Fresh from sell-out shows across America and Europe, the band’s ‘Get Back UK Tour’ hits Bedford on Wednesday, November 14.

And, as part of this interactive show, The Mersey Beatles will feature treasured stories and memories from fans who saw John, Paul, George and Ringo in Bedford in the 1960s.

The Beatles performed at Bedford Corn Exchange on December 13, 1962 when they headlined a bill which also featured Robin Hall and Jimmie Macgregor.

The Beatles played Bedford on two further occasions – both in 1963 – at the Granada cinema which was demolished in 1991.

So, were you at the gigs? What was your highlight? Did you meet the band? Did you scream? Have you got photographs?

Did you meet your sweetheart while Twisting and Shouting? What made The Beatles so special?

The Mersey Beatles will project these stories – and the names of the fans who supplied them – on to a screen on stage at their Corn Exchange show.

Formed in 1999, The Mersey Beatles – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – were the resident band at Liverpool’s world-

famous Cavern Club for more than a decade and have toured the world many times over.

Mark said: “All our shows are a massive celebration of the best band and best music ever made and audiences always play a huge part in the experience. We like people to get up on their feet,

dancing and joining in.

“For this, our biggest ever UK Tour, we are playing the same venues and towns the Fab Four played back in the days of Beatlemania. We want as many of those fans who were at the

original gigs to relive those golden days. And what better way than to capture their stories and memories and include them as part of the show?

“So, if you were at the original gigs, or your parents or grandparents were, then please get in touch. We’d love to hear those stories and share them at each show.”

Please email your memories of The Beatles in Bedford to merseybeatles@rhodesmedia.com

Fab Four fans attending The Mersey Beatles’ Corn Exchange gig – which covers all areas of The Beatles career from Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road – are in for a real treat.

Steven added: “We take the audience on a real journey through all the Beatles’ albums and hits, and for this historic tour we have also added two special sections. We will play the same

set list as played by The Beatles the last time they played the Corn Exchange and a special 50th anniversary tribute to the hits and seminal tracks from ‘The White Album’.

“There are some truly sensational tracks on ‘The White Album’ that we know audiences will absolutely love. We cannot wait for the tour to start – it’s going to be incredible!”

Tickets for The Mersey Beatles show at Bedford Corn Exchange on November 14 are on sale now from the venue and www.ticketmaster.co.uk