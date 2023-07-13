Fun included archery and paddleboarding on the river

Three cub packs from Flitwick enjoyed fun and camaraderie on their cub camp.

As the camp began, the cubs wasted no time in immersing themselves in various games and exploring the campsite. Laughter and excitement filled the air as they got to know their surroundings with their fellow campers.

The first morning of cub camp was a flurry of creativity and skill development. The cubs cooked campfire doughnuts, savouring the delicious treats they had prepared themselves, built teepee tents, and tried their hand at tomahawk throwing, honing their coordination and focus.

The afternoon brought even more opportunities for the cubs to engage in thrilling pursuits. Archery proved to be a test of precision and concentration, challenging the young archers to hit their targets with accuracy. The blindfold trail offered a unique experience, as the cubs relied on their senses and teamwork to navigate their way through various obstacles. As the sun began to set, the cubs gathered around the campfire, sharing songs with another scout group at the same campsite, while indulging in the timeless delight of s'mores.

Paddleboarding on the River Great Ouse marked the start of the next day, providing an exhilarating experience, as the cubs navigated the waterways, embracing the beauty of nature and testing their balance and agility.

The cubs returned home with stories of adventure, forever cherishing the memories made. Cub camp celebrated the spirit of camaraderie, resilience, and a love for nature. Through a wide array of activities, the cubs not only had a blast but also developed essential life skills, including teamwork, creativity, and perseverance.

Karen Fletcher, camp lead, said: “A wonderful weekend was had by all, thanks once again to the great team of volunteers who all pitch in as little or as much as they can. It all adds up and before you know it everyone is ticking along having a lovely time making fabulous memories.”

In the end, cub camp left an indelible mark on the hearts of the young adventurers, inspiring them to embrace future challenges and opportunities with enthusiasm. With laughter and stories echoing in their minds, the Cubs eagerly await their next wilderness adventure.

To find out more about Flitwick Scout Group, visit their website.

1 . UGC-Image-77022 Cubs paddleboard on the River Great Ouse. PIC: Flitwick Scout Group Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Cub camp Cubs sit in a shelter they have constructed Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Cub camp A cub prepares to throw a small tomahawk at a target Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Cub camp Two cubs prepare to fire an arrow at a target Photo: Submitted Photo Sales