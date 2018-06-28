Ex-soldiers share their favourite pie with Bedford

A pie fit for a soldier has been raising money for a great cause this week.

Morrisons, in Ampthill Road, Bedford, launched the ‘Veteran Pie’ campaign on Monday in support of the Walking With The Wounded charity.

Every pie made from the army favourite ‘range stew’ recipe donates 50p to ex-servicemen and women adjusting to civilian life.

Simon Flores, who served with the light infantry and helped develop the ‘Veterans Pie’, said: “Range stew is what kept us going in some tough times and we are delighted to share it with Bedford.

“It’s great to see such a legendary army dish raising money for Walking with the Wounded.”

The ‘range stew’ recipe is closely-guarded secret but army veterans helped recreate it at the supermarket.

To donate to Walking With The Wounded visit www.walkingwiththewounded.org.uk/Home/Donate