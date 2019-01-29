Ex Blue Peter Presenter to attend charity luncheon in Bedford

Former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton is visiting Bedford to help raise funds to transform a garden for adults with learning disabilities.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Bedford Castle, the luncheon event, in aid of charity Hft, takes place at the Park Inn Hotel in Bedford on March 29. At the event, Valerie will be sharing stories from her five decades of showbiz experience, which began when she worked as a voice-over artist and ultimately led to her being honoured with an OBE for her services to children’s television. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy a champagne reception, followed by a three course lunch, coffee and tea and an auction and raffle.

MBTC Valerie Singleton

All funds raised are set to go towards a garden renovation for adults with learning disabilities supported by Hft’s service in Bedfordshire. Over 50 people currently make use of a rapidly growing day opportunities centre in Shefford, where activities include pottery, art, dance, aromatherapy, massage, and a weekly quiz. Plans are in place to extend the centre’s patio area and install a sunken trampoline, as well as a double swing with wheelchair accessibility.

Laura Weston, Major Partnerships Manager at Hft, said: “We’re delighted to welcome one of the best-loved names in British television history to our charity luncheon. Guests should book soon to make sure they don’t miss out on an afternoon filled with great entertainment and food, all while raising funds that will allow adults with learning disabilities to live the best life possible.”

Peter Cullum, President of the Rotary Club of Bedford Castle, said: “The Rotary Club of Bedford Castle annually runs this luncheon raising funds for local charities. In the last few years guest speakers have included Jeffrey Archer and Eve Pollard raising in excess of £20,000.”

Hft currently supports more than 2,500 people with learning disabilities across the country.

This includes supporting people with learning disabilities to live with as much independence, choice, dignity and control as possible. That can range from helping someone to find a job, make friends or adapting their home so they can enjoy a greater level of independence.

Tickets cost £40 per person. Booking forms are available from Peter Cullum at p.cullum@btconnect.com.