Evening of music in Biddenham to boost charity helping people with learning disabilities

An evening of light-hearted music and songs is being held in Biddenham in aid of a charity which helps people with learning disabilities.

Heart and Music will be entertaining an audience at Biddenham Village Hall on Saturday, March 17, at 7.30pm, with songs from swing, film, folk and show tunes, original compositions and amusing poetry.

The show is in aid of BOLD (Beds Opportunities for Learning Disabilities) and will be directed by Malcolm Crane, trumpet player and professional director of musical theatre.

The evening will also provide an opportunity to find out about BOLD’s forthcoming new education and work training centre.

BOLD is a pioneering charity, founded 20 years ago as Beds Garden Carers, working with people aged 14 to 68 who have learning disabilities, autism and challenging behaviour.

It runs a wide range of workshops on independent living skills, arts, crafts and computing, and provides much needed work experience. A new centre based between Bedford and Clapham will treble the number of people who will benefit from the facilities.

BOLD also organises social activities and annual holidays which offer valuable respite for families.

Admission to the concert is £10 including drinks and light refreshments. To book call 01234 353662, 07767 824787 or 07989 837819 .

Visit www.heartandmusic.org.uk and www.bo4ld.org.uk