A police cordon at Colworth Science Park and Kings Cottage Nursery has ended.

Officers were called to the scene in Sharnbrook at 11.15am and put a 100-metre in place, after a suspicious package was received in the post by Unilever.

On examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, the item was discovered to be non-suspicious, and the scene has now been stood down.