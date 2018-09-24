EuroMillions £96k winner from Bedfordshire comes forward to claim prize

A prize-winning ticket holder from Bedfordshire has come forward to claim £96,827 from EuroMillions.

The National Lottery operator Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd announced today that the £96,827.80 prize from the EuroMillions draw on August 10, 2018, has now been claimed by a winner from Central Bedfordshire after being outstanding for more than a month.

Unless the winner opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-enhancing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”