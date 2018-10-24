Estate agency in Bedford has new owners

The Bedford branch of Martin & Co, one of the UK’s largest networks of estate and lettings agents, has new owners.

Business partners Shahid Miah, Jay Miah and Habib Rahman have taken on the business and its portfolio of managed properties after completing a resale deal with the previous owner.

The trio boast a wealth of experience in retail and commercial banking, while Jay also spent more than a decade in sales, lettings and mortgage advice and lives in Bedford.

Shahid said: “Prior to completing this purchase I was a branch director at a leading bank and put top class service at the forefront of what I do. With Jay’s background in property and local area knowledge and Habib’s expertise in portfolio management, business development and relationship management, I’m confident our wide-ranging skillset will help continue to make Martin & Co Bedford thrive.”

The branch, located on St Loyes Street, Bedford, works closely with its neighbouring business in nearby Milton Keynes and is part of Martin & Co’s national network of more than 170 offices.

Shahid added: “The brand’s reputation and our ambition are a perfect match and that was what attracted us to Martin & Co when we were looking to start our property business.

“Over the last 25 years Martin & Co has built the perfect franchise model and continues to support and develop systems to help franchisees thrive. With its own distinct identity comes strengths and a clear path for ongoing success.

“This is our first purchase but hopefully not the last!”

Louise Griffiths, Martin & Co managing director, said: “Alongside our recent acquisitions in other parts of the UK, it is fantastic to see the likes of Shahid, Jay and Habib coming on board through a resale as Martin & Co continues to grow across the UK.

“I have no doubt the branch’s new owners will take the Bedford business to the next level alongside our growing network of franchisees in other parts of the country and I look forward to hearing more about their plans.”