Firefighters freed an eight-foot-long reticulated python after it escaped from its tank this morning and got stuck under a large oven.

The reptile, called Venus, is believed to have got out because of the heat.

A spokesman for Beds Fire and Rescue Service said: “She escaped from her tank and because of the heat got confused and buried herself underneath the large oven.

“Our firefighters said she was very heavy, very fast but now very safe in her tank.”