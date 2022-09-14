Why has Bedford's River Great Ouse suddenly become polluted?

The source of the recent contamination of the River Great Ouse has yet to be identified, Bedford Borough Council has said.

Last week’s Environment & Sustainable Communities Overview & Scrutiny Committee (September, 8) was adjourned due to the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.

Before the news broke, CllrLucy Bywater (Green, Castle) was asking a question about river pollution in Bedford.

River Great Ouse

“In the last few weeks there have been obvious problems of particularly oily water pollution affecting waterfowl, and most obviously swans and geese,” she said.

“We’ve been seeing really grimy birds, noticeably preening furiously because they just can’t get themselves clean.

“Volunteers from the Waterfowl Sanctuary from Godmanchester have been working really hard to help the birds and they’ve removed 15 so far.”

Councillor Bywater’s question came to an end as the news of the Queen’s death was announced.

As it will be two months before the next committee, the committee chair, councillor Kay Burley (Labour, Kempston Central & East) asked that councillor Bywater was provided with written answers.

The written answer said: “Officers from the Environment Team were out straight away once we learned of the incident trying to identify the source of the contaminate, to date the source has not been identified, nor are we sure if the contaminate came from Bedford or came from further upstream.

“Temporary signage was made up and put out along the Embankment, Mill Meadows and St Mary’s asking members of the public to keep their dogs on leads as, due to the incident, there were more swans and wildlife spending more time out of the water on the river banks of the river.”

In response to a question on storm drain maintenance and how the council is giving out advice on the matter, the written answer said: “In terms of our drainage system, our operatives have been proactively cleaning and clearing gullies, drainage ditches, storm drains in and around the hot weather to make sure if /as/when we do experience any sustained rainfall our drains can accommodate any run off from the highway/footways.

“This is on top of the normal programmes of proactive maintenance we deliver.

“In all new drainage installations and in key locations we do install oil and sediment traps where runoff or discharge will end up (or has a heightened risk of) in the water course directly to capture as much as possible anything that makes its way into the system as the latter can cause blockages or localised flooding.

“Anglian Water Services (AWS) has overall regulatory responsibility for the foul sewer system and enforce what businesses/individuals put down their drains/sewer.

“However the council does work with AWS through duty of care visits and inspections (as part of other statutory visits) on businesses (particularly food business).

“This covers making sure businesses have proper regulated systems for the disposal of waste products from those businesses, which in turn, reduces businesses from pouring waste down drains/sewer.”

Sources