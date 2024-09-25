The A421 has been closed since Sunday evening, with the dual carriageway flooded and abandoned cars still underwater. There is no ‘specific timeline’ for it to reopen.

Bedford is still reeling from the impact of a month’s worth of rainfall in just two days, as the A421 remains closed between the A6 and Marston Moretaine due to substantial flooding – while four bridges are also off limits.

Oakley Bridge has closed this morning (Wednesday, September 25). Harrold, Felmersham and Radwell bridges are still closed until further notice due to flooding. Advisory 'road closed' flood signs have been set in place to warn motorists.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “We are aware the impact the closure of the A421 is having on residents from all parts of the county.

“A National Highways team is working alongside Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to clear the water from under the bridge at the Marston Moretaine junction. The team currently has a number of tankers and pumps in place to assist with the efforts to clear the floodwater from the carriageway.

“However, intermittent rain overnight has caused delays and with more forecast later in the week this is likely to also impact the efforts.

“Issues around dealing with where the floodwater can be transferred to, with the current levels in surrounding ponds and drainage also being higher than usual, is another limiting factor to a quick clearance.

“There are also abandoned vehicles submerged on the road that also require removal before the road can be opened. All of this complexity means there is no specific timeline for the road to reopen.”

Yellow warnings for rain across England have been issued by the Met Office tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Many residents have hit by the closure of the A421, one of the routes in and out of Bedford. The following diversion route has been suggested for those travelling northbound:

• From the M1 J13 take Bedford Road northbound towards Ampthill/Ridgmont. Travel northbound on Bedford Road for approximately seven miles, continuing as it transitions into Woburn Road and passing through Brogborough and Marston Moretaine, to the Marsh Leys junction roundabout with the A6/A421. From here you can re-join the A421 to continue your journey.

Traffic wishing to travel southbound, the below route has been recommended:

• Exit the A421 southbound at the Marsh Leys junction with the A6 for Northampton. At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Woburn road southbound towards Wootton. Continue southbound on Woburn Road for approximately seven miles, continuing as it transitions into Bedford Road and passing through Marston Moretaine and Brogborough to reach J13 of the M1. From here road users can continue their journey.