We're ready: Bedford revealed as top EV town in UK

When it comes to electric-vehicle readiness, Bedford is the best-performing town in the UK.

That’s according to a study by motorway.co.uk – which looked at the UK cities and towns leading the charge toward an EV future.

Are Friends Electric? So it would seem

Impressively, we were only beaten by two cities – London and Nottingham – which isn’t bad going.

And, what’s more, Bedford pipped the likes of Manchester, Newcastle and even nearby Milton Keynes.

Motorway.co.uk said: “Bedford has been a leader in climate action since it declared a climate emergency in 2019.

"Bedford Borough Council has developed an extensive net-zero strategy making installing charge points a key focus. Their innovations include a policy requiring developers to install EV infrastructure in new homes, businesses and community facilities.

“Electric vehicle sales exhibit strong growth, and many education campaigns are in place to support the switch. For example, the local council offers online EV webinars to demonstrate EV options and advantages to Bedfordshire businesses.”

